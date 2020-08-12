VANCOUVER -- A woman facing nine charges in relation to an incident in Oppenheimer Park where Vancouver police say a victim was beaten and sexually assaulted while held at gunpoint inside a tent for several hours, remains at large after failing to return to her Surrey halfway house more than three weeks ago.

Police say 33-year-old Nicole Edwards is 5’3” and about 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her neck that says “Wahkesh.”

According to the Vancouver Police Department, she hasn’t been seen since July 20 and anyone who does spot her should call 911.

This is the second time since her May 2 arrest that Edwards has allegedly violated the conditions of her bail.

The first time, she and co-accused Jason Tapp, 30, were recognized by a store clerk after police put out a news release claiming the pair had failed to report to their bail supervisors.

Dallas Brodie, an activist with the community group Safer Vancouver, has concerns that someone accused of such violent crimes wasn’t kept behind bars while awaiting trial.

"I am surprised that she was ever released. But to be released a second time when she failed to appear according to the original terms of her bail is just shocking,” said Brodie. “I don't know how this could have happened. I really don't. I don't understand it and I think most people in our city would have a difficult time understanding how this could possibly happen."

CTV News reached out to the BC Prosecution Service with questions about Edwards' case, but citing a broad publication ban on details of bail hearings, the BCPS declined to share any information on the circumstances surrounding her release.