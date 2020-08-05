VANCOUVER -- Police are searching for an alleged sex offender who they say has not returned to her halfway house.

In a statement Tuesday, police said Nicole Edwards hasn't been seen at the Surrey, B.C., halfway house since July 20 – more than two weeks ago.

The 33-year-old "failed to abide by her court ordered conditions," Vancouver police said in an advisory.

Edwards and another person have been charged in a violent sexual assault that occurred in Oppenheimer Park earlier this spring.

She was arrested in June in connection with the disturbing incident.

Authorities say another woman was forced into a tent at gunpoint back in April, where she was beaten and sexually assaulted.

Police say she was held against her will for more than 15 hours before she was able to escape.

The woman went to an emergency hotel operated by Atria Women's Resource Society, according to Atira's CEO. Janice Abbott told CTV News previously that the victim was covered in cigarette burns and every one of her fingers were broken, and that she had been screaming for hours while held in the tent.

Vancouver police have not confirmed the details provided by Abbott.

Edwards was identified as a suspect, and charged with nine counts of offences related to sexual assault, assault and confinement, and released on conditions.

Now, police say, she's wanted for breaching those conditions.

Edwards is described as 5'3" and about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on her neck that says "Wahkesh."

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.