VANCOUVER -- A woman who sustained life-altering injuries after being dragged several blocks while caught up under a white van and its trailer has been released from Vancouver General Hospital.

Twenty-five-year-old Desiree Evancio was crossing East Hastings Street at Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 12, when the incident occurred.

The driver of the van continued west on Hastings Street for several blocks and did not know Evancio was caught under the vehicle until he stopped.

Evancio has undergone multiple surgeries to her face, arms and legs and still faces a long road to recovery, but she is making progress.

An update on a GoFundMe page set up to help with her expenses says that she is now able to walk with the use of a walker and she is talking.

Evancio was heavily sedated for the first month after the accident and when she finally woke up she had no memory of what had happened to her.

Friends and family have raised more than $250,000 towards the ultimate goal of $1 million.

Evancio left the hospital on Thursday and moved to GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre to continue her recovery.

The Vancouver police investigation into the accident is ongoing with alcohol not being ruled out as one possible factor.

The American driver of the van was initially arrested, but was released a short time later without being charged with a crime.

In October, CTV News learned police had obtained surveillance footage showing Evancio walking between the van and the trailer.