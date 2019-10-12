

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a man was taken into custody after a serious crash in the Downtown Eastside early Saturday morning.

Vancouver police said a woman was struck by a vehicle while walking near East Hastings and Jackson streets around 12:30 a.m. Police said she became trapped under the vehicle and was dragged several blocks to Columbia Street, at which point the driver stopped and realized what happened.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. They said she had not been identified.

The driver, who police identified only as "a man in his 30s," was taken into custody and then released, pending further investigation, police said.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police placed evidence markers at the scene and could be seen focusing their attention on a white commercial van that was towing a small trailer.

Hastings Street was closed to traffic while police were on scene, and a large area was behind police tape.