Woman dead, senior arrested in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for murder after an incident between family members in Chilliwack Wednesday, investigators say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that it has been deployed to a home in the 46600 block of Teton Avenue in Chilliwack.

Local Mounties were called to the scene around 1 p.m., IHIT said. When they arrived, officers found a 66-year-old woman deceased and a 37-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The 68-year-old suspect was also present, and was arrested without incident, according to IHIT.

"Initial evidence indicates this was an isolated incident between three family members, with no ongoing risk to the public," investigators said in their statement.

"At this time, IHIT is not releasing the name of the victim out of respect for the family’s privacy. Additionally, in consideration of the evidence collected, it is not believed that the release of the victim’s name at this stage would further the investigation in any way."

IHIT is still asking for anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact it, however, saying witnesses can call 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca to report what they know.