Woman charged with murder after stabbing victim dies in Surrey, B.C.

A 36-year-old woman who was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following a stabbing last month in Surrey, B.C., has now been charged with murder after the victim died in hospital.

Jennifer Kipp was arrested on Sept. 8, just hours after the early-morning attack in central Surrey left the victim unconscious in hospital.

Mounties were called to the area of 108 Avenue and King George Boulevard at 2:16 a.m. for a report that a pedestrian was injured, apparently struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived however, they determined the victim had not been struck by a vehicle but had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, died in hospital on Sept. 13.

On Monday, the Surrey RCMP confirmed the charges against Kipp had been upgraded to a single charge of second-degree murder, saying in a statement the victim's family "has been notified and is being supported."

Court records show the accused remains in police custody pending a bail hearing. She is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on Oct. 11.

"Surrey RCMP expresses our deepest condolences to the family," the police statement said.