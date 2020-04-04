VANCOUVER -- A 36-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder in connection with her twin sister’s death.

First responders were called to Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park shortly after 6:00am on March 10 after receiving a 911 call from someone walking through the area.

"When the report first came in it was that there was a fire and they found a body was connected to that fire,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with indignity to a dead body.

Chen has remained in police custody ever since.

An autopsy later revealed the victim was her twin sister Ivy Chen.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen was charged with first degree murder on Thursday.

IHIT says the motive for the murder remains unclear, but neither sister was known to police.

Chen’s next court appearance will be April 6 in Surrey Provincial Court.