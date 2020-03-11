VANCOUVER -- One day after a homicide investigation began in a Coquitlam park, a woman has been charged in connection with the suspicious death, CTV News Vancouver has learned.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen is facing a charge of interference with a dead body.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says they are still trying to identify the person who died.

Police were first called to the park on Tuesday just after 6:15 a.m. to help firefighters dealing with a "small but suspicious fire" on Quarry Road near Minnekhada Regional Park. When officers arrived, they found signs of a suspicious death. A woman was arrested at the scene.

Police had a section of Quarry Road closed off on Tuesday. Tape stretched across the road right next to the park entrance, and an officer could be seen checking the identification of anyone driving in or out of the sealed-off area.

Along with blocking off the road, tape was also observed across a park trail leading closer to the scene. The top of what appeared to be a blue tent or tarp could be seen through the trees.

The BC Coroners Service was also called in to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.