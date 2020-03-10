VANCOUVER -- Part of a road bordering a popular Coquitlam park has been closed off by police as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team looks into a suspicious death.

Police tape stretched across Quarry Road near an entrance to Minnekhada Regional Park on Tuesday where many people come to walk and hike. An officer parked at the perimeter could be seen checking the identification of anyone driving in and out of the sealed-off area.

Coquitlam RCMP said they were called to assist firefighters dealing with a "small but suspicious fire" in the 4000-block of Quarry Road in the the park just after 6:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found signs of a suspicious death. A woman was arrested at the scene. So far, IHIT has not released any further information about the person who died or the woman who was taken into custody.

The site investigators are focusing on is further up the road from the park entrance and not visible from that point. While the park is well-used, the surrounding area is remote, with dense woods and fewer homes. Along with blocking off the road, tape was also observed across a trail leading closer to the scene. The top of what appeared to be a blue tent or tarp could be seen through the trees.

Police said the surrounding area will be closed off "for a significant amount of time" as they investigate. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.