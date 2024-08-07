Woman and child dead after crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A woman and child were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Tuesday, according to authorities, who say a second child from the same family was also seriously injured.

First responders were called to Highway 1 near the Yale Road exit around 2:40 p.m. where they found a crash that involved a total of six vehicles carrying 10 people.

"Sadly, a local woman and child were declared deceased at the scene. A second child, from the same vehicle, was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive," the B.C. Highway Patrol said in a media release.

Mounties did not provide the ages of the woman or the children but did confirm to CTV News that the three people in the car were members of the same family.

An investigation into the crash caused a lengthy closure of Highway 1 through Chilliwack and so far police say impairment is not suspected to have been a factor.

"Initial information suggests that one or more vehicles stopped abruptly due to an obstruction in the roadway. At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions," the statement from the RCMP says.

On Tuesday, paramedics told CTV News one patient was transported from the scene in critical condition and four were taken to hospital in stable condition.