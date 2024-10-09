'Wired' after election debate, NDP's Eby says he'll focus on relaying improvements

British Columbia New Democrat Leader David Eby says he was "wired" and had trouble falling asleep after the televised election debate, adding that he would see his performance as successful if those watching at home felt he was focused on their priorities.

But Eby says he didn't think he spoke enough about all the ways his "team is committed to supporting British Columbians with the cost of daily life."

He says his government is "finally making progress" and that the province "can't turn back now," pointing to decreasing rental costs and that there is a realistic future where every resident has a family doctor by 2025.

Eby focused part of his debate time on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, calling him an "anti-vaxxer" who is "embarrassing" the province, and at a stop in Richmond today he said it's "critical" that people know where Rustad stands on issues.

Rustad has no scheduled campaign or media events today, while B.C. Green leader Sonia Furstenau will make a public safety announcement and hold a rally later today.

Eby says he shares several views with Furstenau, including environment goals, but cited differences including "disagreements about drug policy."

He says Rustad is "vague" about his plans, and pointed out again that the B.C. Conservatives have not released their costed platform.

"Your vote really matters this election," Eby said Wednesday. "There is a pretty stark choice between the two parties that are running a full set of candidates, and that choice is going to make a difference for the future of our province."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.