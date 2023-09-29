Winter tires will be required on many B.C. highways starting this weekend
Winter tires and chains will become mandatory on many B.C. highways again starting Sunday.
The winter driving requirement is in effect from Oct. 1 until the spring of next year. It ends on March 31 for many highways but goes until April 30 for mountain passes and in areas that are prone to heavy snowfall.
During that time, it is mandatory for all vehicles travelling on select highways to be equipped with winter tires.
Commercial vehicles that are more than 12,000 kilograms will also be required to have chains.
Some of the routes that will require winter tires or chains starting Sunday include the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, the Sea to Sky Highway north of Horseshoe Bay and the Trans Canada Highway east of Chilliwack.
Drivers caught without winter tires can fined $121 and turned back by authorities or towed. The fine for commercial operators without chains is $196.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies at age 90
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears' home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
opinion Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands isolated over inflamed tensions with India over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, analyst Eric Ham says U.S. President Joe Biden should seize on this moment and stand firmly beside Canada, his most steadfast ally, on this issue.
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
Canada Post launches new stamps to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Saturday, Canada Post has released a series of new stamps to honour the survivors of residential schools.
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
Putin orders former Wagner commander to take charge of 'volunteer units' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered one of the top commanders of the Wagner military contractor to take charge of 'volunteer units' fighting in Ukraine, signalling the Kremlin's effort to keep using the mercenaries after the death of their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Movie reviews: 'The Creator' is a strikingly original, soulful sci-fi film
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Creator,' 'Flora and Son,' 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,' 'Saw X,' 'Reptile'
Vancouver Island
-
Nisga'a Nation celebrates return of totem after it was taken almost a century ago
A ceremony will be held today by the Nisga'a Nation in northern British Columbia for a memorial totem that has gone to Scotland and back over the last century.
-
Suspect at large after UVic student sexually assaulted on campus
Saanich police are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted inside a washroom on the University of Victoria campus.
-
Malahat crash closes highway in both directions
The Malahat highway was closed in both directions near Bamberton on Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle crash.
Calgary
-
Survey suggests Albertans will skip COVID-19, flu vaccinations this fall
-
Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC
Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.
-
Southern Alberta's Blood Tribe launches campaign to prevent opioid-related deaths
Local artists from the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta are contributing their work to a campaign taking on one of the biggest crises the nation has faced in years.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after striking concrete beam at West Edmonton Mall while standing in sunroof
A man is dead following a crash at West Edmonton Mall's parkade on Thursday night.
-
Survey suggests Albertans will skip COVID-19, flu vaccinations this fall
-
Steve Staios leaving Oilers' front office
After almost one year, Edmonton Oilers former defenceman-turned-special advisor Steve Staios is leaving the club for a second time.
Toronto
-
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
-
Metrolinx CEO's employment contract extended amid Crosstown delays
The province has extended the employment contract of Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, news that comes just days after the head of the provincial transit agency held a news conference to announce yet another delay in the construction of a major Toronto transit project.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Montreal
-
Watchdog investigating head-on collision involving Mascouche police
A head-on collision on Highway 25 Thursday night that left one person with severe injuries is being investigated by Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI.
-
Quebec government puts the brakes on Indigenous languages 'Bill 101'
The Legault government is temporarily backing down on its plans to introduce a 'Bill 101' to protect Indigenous languages in Quebec.
-
Police investigating overnight shooting, suspicious fire in Riviere-des-Prairies
It was a busy night for Montreal police (SPVM) in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough, with investigators tackling a shooting and suspicious fire.
Winnipeg
-
1 in 3 Manitobans not voting for PCs due to pandemic response: poll
One-third of Manitobans say the provincial government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made them not want to vote for the Progressive Conservatives come election day, according to new polling.
-
'We’re going to be here': Landfill blockade removed, but protesters will still make their voices heard
A blockade set up Wednesday evening leading to the Brady Landfill came down on Thursday, but the protesters who put it up say they will be back if they need to be.
-
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Saturday marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours over the weekend and into Monday.
Saskatoon
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
-
Saskatoon woman slashed twice in confrontation with machete-wielding youth
A Saskatoon woman is recovering after a harrowing incident in front of a city library in September.
-
Former Cowessess First Nation Chief says Sask.'s younger generations making most strides with truth and reconciliation
Regina
-
Former Cowessess First Nation Chief says Sask.'s younger generations making most strides with truth and reconciliation
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
-
Death of man found in Saskatoon dumpster no longer considered suspicious
Saskatoon police say they’re no longer investigating the death of a man near St. Paul’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Students, staff in N.B. work together to recognize Truth and Reconciliation Week
Melanie Doucet is doing her part to make sure her students are well-educated and fully engaged for Truth and Reconciliation Week.
-
N.S. students plant orange flags on the site of former residential school ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
More than 500 students from four schools joined the Sipekne’katik community to place orange flags in the shape of a heart on the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School.
-
N.S. opposition argues 222 government housing units insufficient for housing crisis in the province
Nova Scotia and the federal government's joint announcement to construct more than 220 public housing units on Wednesday is looked at as a step forward in the right direction, but critics say that number falls short of what's needed to address the housing crisis.
London
-
Arrest made after violent home invasion leaves 81-year-old man with 'life-altering injuries'
Nearly three months after a violent home invasion left a man with 'life-altering injuries' that included a fractured skull and multiple lacerations that required 100 stitches, police in Sarnia have made an arrest.
-
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
-
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies at age 90
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Greater Sudbury man, 73, suffered medical emergency, died after crashing into house
MR80 in Hanmer is reopened Friday as Greater Sudbury police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a 73-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house.
-
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears' home over video showing singer dancing with knives
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Kitchener
-
Province reveals bridge designs as part of long-delayed Hwy. 7 expansion
A major development in a local infrastructure project has been unveiled by the province.
-
Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.
-
Section of Erbs Road closed after alleged impaired driving crash
A 22-year-old man from Wilmot has been charged with impaired driving after a crash involving a hydro pole north of Baden.