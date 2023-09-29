Vancouver

    • Winter tires will be required on many B.C. highways starting this weekend

    Winter tire sign on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford, B.C., as seen on Dec. 13, 2021. (CTV News) Winter tire sign on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford, B.C., as seen on Dec. 13, 2021. (CTV News)

    Winter tires and chains will become mandatory on many B.C. highways again starting Sunday.

    The winter driving requirement is in effect from Oct. 1 until the spring of next year. It ends on March 31 for many highways but goes until April 30 for mountain passes and in areas that are prone to heavy snowfall.

    During that time, it is mandatory for all vehicles travelling on select highways to be equipped with winter tires.

    Commercial vehicles that are more than 12,000 kilograms will also be required to have chains.

    Some of the routes that will require winter tires or chains starting Sunday include the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, the Sea to Sky Highway north of Horseshoe Bay and the Trans Canada Highway east of Chilliwack.

    Drivers caught without winter tires can fined $121 and turned back by authorities or towed. The fine for commercial operators without chains is $196.

