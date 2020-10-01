VANCOUVER -- It may have felt like summer this week in the Lower Mainland, but winter tires are now required on many B.C. highways.

From Oct. 1 to April 30, winter tires or chains are required on many routes in B.C., the Ministry of Transportation says. Regulatory signs are posted on impacted highways across the province.

“Motorists who are not compliant may be turned away and fined,” a statement on the Ministry of Transportation site reads.

Since parts of southeastern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have more temperate winters, drivers are not required to use winter tires in many areas.

However, winter tires are required on the Sea to Sky and the Malahat.

Police and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement can issue fines for not complying with regulations or even stop you from travelling.

Passenger vehicles that are not equipped with winter tires when and where required can be fined $121.

The fine for commercial vehicles not carrying chains when required is $196.

For more information, you can read about the requirements on the government’s website here.

To test your winter driving knowledge, you can take an online quiz from the Winter Driving Safety Alliance here.