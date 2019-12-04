VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby are warning drivers to slow down after they said a vehicle was recently clocked going more than double the speed limit entering a residential area.

On Tuesday, RCMP tweeted a photo of a black hatchback being towed, and said the driver had been caught going 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

"As winter sets in and road conditions become more hazardous, it is important to respect speed limits," said the tweet. Mounties also said the driver got a ticket for $368 and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

They did not specify when or where exactly the driver was pulled over.

In October, two Subarus were impounded for excessive speeding while driving down the Mary Hill Bypass in Coquitlam. One of the vehicles was going 111 km/ h and the other was going double the speed limit at 120 km/h. Both drivers received $368 tickets for excessive speeding and had their vehicles impounded.

Under B.C. law, drivers caught going more than 40 km/h over the posted limit are fined $368 and given three driver penalty points.