Luxury sedan caught speeding on Vancouver bridge with learner driver at the wheel
Sgt. Mark Christensen posted a photo on Twitter Friday evening
VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver traffic cop has been drawing attention to drivers who speed over the city's bridges, and his latest catch involves a luxury sedan being driven by a learner driver accompanied by a supervisor.
Sgt. Mark Christensen posted a photo on Twitter Friday evening showing the Mercedes Benz Maybach he clocked going 100 km/h across the Cambie Bridge, which has a 50 km/h speed limit. The luxury sedan retails for $212,000, according to the Canadian website for Mercedes Benz.
What's more, the driver had a learner's license – and was driving with a supervisor in the car, Christensen wrote. He added that the driver now faces a $368 fine for excessive speeding, a seven-day impound of the car and an additional $109 fine for not displaying the magnetic "L" tag required in B.C.
Drivers with a learner's license must be accompanied by someone who can act as "supervisor." That person must hold a valid B.C. driver's license and be over the age of 25, according to ICBC.
On April 30, Christensen posted a photo of an impounded Porche Carerra that had been going 93 km/h in a 30 km/h zone.
On May 6, he pulled over a car and a truck, again on the Cambie Bridge, that had been going 115 km/h and 107 km/h, respectively.
And on May 14, Christensen posted a photo of a taxi minivan caught going 84 km/h in a 30 km/h zone. In addition to excessive speeding, Christensen said that vehicle had "various mechanical defects."