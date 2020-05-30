VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver traffic cop has been drawing attention to drivers who speed over the city's bridges, and his latest catch involves a luxury sedan being driven by a learner driver accompanied by a supervisor.

Sgt. Mark Christensen posted a photo on Twitter Friday evening showing the Mercedes Benz Maybach he clocked going 100 km/h across the Cambie Bridge, which has a 50 km/h speed limit. The luxury sedan retails for $212,000, according to the Canadian website for Mercedes Benz.

100 kmh over Cambie St bridge, unfortunately not that uncommon but this driver was a learner with a supervisor! $368 & 7 day impound excessive speed and $109 for no “L”! @VancouverPD @ChiefPalmer @VPDTrafficUnit @Eandersen1507 @HChristie2104 pic.twitter.com/yrZExW24JS — Sgt Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) May 30, 2020

What's more, the driver had a learner's license – and was driving with a supervisor in the car, Christensen wrote. He added that the driver now faces a $368 fine for excessive speeding, a seven-day impound of the car and an additional $109 fine for not displaying the magnetic "L" tag required in B.C.

Drivers with a learner's license must be accompanied by someone who can act as "supervisor." That person must hold a valid B.C. driver's license and be over the age of 25, according to ICBC.

On April 30, Christensen posted a photo of an impounded Porche Carerra that had been going 93 km/h in a 30 km/h zone.

When the speed limit is 30 kmh and you are doing 93, you can expect a $483 fine and 7 day vehicle impound. #speedkills #SlowDown @ChiefPalmer @VancouverPD @VPDTrafficUnit pic.twitter.com/tSq3jLxwkr — Sgt Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) May 1, 2020

On May 6, he pulled over a car and a truck, again on the Cambie Bridge, that had been going 115 km/h and 107 km/h, respectively.

And on May 14, Christensen posted a photo of a taxi minivan caught going 84 km/h in a 30 km/h zone. In addition to excessive speeding, Christensen said that vehicle had "various mechanical defects."