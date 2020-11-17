VANCOUVER -- Everything Wine has six locations in British Columbia.

They feature over 4000 wines from around the world, including a vast selection of premium offerings in their Vintages room.

On CTV Morning Live, Assistant Buyer Lisa Giovenella joined the show to share some of her favourite wines of winter.

It's the season we want to get cozy and due to the nature of 2020 we will be spending ample time indoors.

Giovenella talked viewers through a bubbly, chardonnay, a Portuguese red and a merlot.

The knowledgeable and friendly staff at Everything Wine is always happy to assist customers in finding their perfect pairings.

One activity Giovenella recommended due to physical distancing this holiday season is doing a virtual wine tasting with friends.

Participants can put their shopping list together on the Everything Wine website and share with their group.

The wine can be purchased online and picked up at the store or even delivered throughout British Columbia.

On their site they have a wine tasting guide to help curate the experience.

When it comes to holiday gifting the staff at Everything Wine has done the work already.

A range of gift baskets, local gifts, unique wines and even beer and spirits at some locations are available.

Check out the videos to learn more about conducting a virtual wine tasting and for some gift inspiration for this holiday season.