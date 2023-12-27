Wind warnings in effect for parts of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast
Strong winds are in the forecast for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Wednesday, prompting a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The weather agency says gusts up to 90 km/h are possible in exposed coastal sections of Victoria, and from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River. The same is the case on the Sunshine Coast. Winds of up to 120 km/h are possible further north on Vancouver Island.
"Very strong winds are expected," the warning from ECCC says.
"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."
The strong winds are expected to whip up in the later part of the morning and subside by the evening.
A special weather statement is also in effect for Greater Victoria because "significant waves" are expected.
