VANCOUVER -- A day after Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart suggested the city should declare a state of emergency, council is expected to make the decision.

City councillors will vote during a virtual special meeting held Thursday, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

The mayor made his suggestion public the day before the meeting, saying at a news conference that now is the time.

"These are extraordinary times, and we all need to take fast and extraordinary action," Stewart said.

Implementing a state of emergency would give the city more authority in certain situations, including the ability to force restaurants defying the advice of public officials to close.

"Part of these powers will enable us to close all public-serving businesses to assembly service, and remain open only to provide takeout delivery," he said.

He said a state of emergency also gives emergency management teams and first responders more flexibility to deploy resources, and may also be used to address the issue of panic buying if the declaration goes forward.

