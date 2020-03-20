VANCOUVER -- Mayor Kennedy Stewart has announced that all restaurants in Vancouver must close at midnight Friday unless they can provide takeout and delivery options.

The mayor made the announcement on Friday at a news conference where city officials delivered an update on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All schools, bars and clubs had already been ordered to close by a provincial order in response to the pandemic.

All 166 playgrounds in Vancouver will also be closing in order to minimize public gatherings, and the city will be launching an information campaign about physical distancing. Park Board general manager Malcolm Bromley also discouraged people from gathering at the city's beaches.

The mayor announced the city is establishing a dedicated COVID-19 task force, which will be led by Vancouver Fire Chief Darrell Reid.

City manager Sadhu Johnston also said that council has asked the city to explore the option of a two-month delay to the property tax payment deadline from July 2 to Sept. 1.

Stewart said Vancouver has been one of the hardest-hit regions in the country.

"That is why we cannot rest, we cannot slow down. That is why we keep taking bold action," he said. ​

