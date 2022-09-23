Will they or won't they? Policing in Surrey a political football

The ongoing battle over the Surrey police transition could become more complicated – and may have other cities thinking twice before considering a similar move – after a mayoral candidate pledged to wind back the clock if she’s elected.

On Friday, Brenda Locke told reporters that “it’s not too late” to keep the RCMP and disband the Surrey Police Service, which has been working alongside Mounties as it hires officers and support staff over a years-long transition period.

“We believe this transition must stop and it must stop as soon as we are elected,” said Locke. “It's going to cost $521 million on top of what we already are paying for police services and it will take four more years.”

The SPS disputes Locke's claim. It directed CTV News to its website, where $63.7 million is cited as the one-time transition cost over a five-year period.

“We remain supportive of the democratic process, apolitical in our response to provide public safety and to continue the transition as endorsed by the three levels of government,” wrote an SPS spokesperson.

WILL THE PROVINCE PLAY A ROLE?

The number of officers, their roles in their community, and exactly how police should approach calls involving mental health issues have been under scrutiny in most B.C. municipalities, and determining resources and responsibilities can happen much faster than changing a badge.

Most communities in British Columbia use the RCMP by default and require provincial approval on the rare occasion they’ve decided to form, finance and oversee a municipal service.

CTV News asked the provincial solicitor general’s office if he would quash the transition if a new mayor and council requested he do so, or if he would maintain the current course. The former would likely come with significant potential for confusion, increased taxpayer costs and operational challenges.

"Government refrains from commenting on the debates that are taking place during municipal elections, including speculation on the potential actions of future councils,” wrote a spokesperson in response.

SPS NOT WITHOUT CONTROVERSY

The SPS has rankled other municipal police forces and unions in the Lower Mainland, who have seen it as poaching officers. There also haven’t been as many Mounties switching uniforms as the mayor had expected.

The transition was behind schedule when the incoming SPS chief and Surrey RCMP commanding officer held a joint news conference to discuss their officers working side by side last November.

“We’re here to stay,” declared SPS Chief Const. Norm Lipinski, at the time.

According to the SPS website, the force is now the second-largest municipal force in the province, after the Vancouver Police Department, with 274 sworn police officers hired and 53 civilian employees.