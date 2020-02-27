VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has approved the creation of a Surrey Police Board, which will create and oversee the city's new municipal police force.

Mayor Doug McCallum announce the milestone in Surrey's transition away from its RCMP detachment on Thursday, which he declared "day one for the Surrey Police Department."

"In just over one year, we moved from a unanimous council motion to full reality on our promise to deliver to the citizens of Surrey a city police department," McCallum said in a statement.

Once established, the board will be able to begin hiring police and civilian employees. It will also be responsible for financial oversight of the department.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth gave the green light for Surrey's new police board after reviewing the 450-page report prepared by the province's transition committee.

Farnworth's ministry said he is "confident that the key aspects of the transition plan that required more detail have been thoroughly considered."

Some things the report didn't determine were exactly how much moving to a municipal force will cost, or how long it will take, but committee chair Wally Oppal said it will be more expensive than the RCMP.

"It will cost more, but we don't know how much," he said at a Surrey Board of Trade event on Wednesday. "But the trade-off is, you'll have local control over your own police force."

