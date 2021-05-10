VANCOUVER -- The union representing RCMP officers is calling for the Surrey Police Service to temporarily halt recruiting efforts to limit potential impacts on the law enforcement response to escalating gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

The National Police Federation spoke out after a weekend that saw two deadly shootings committed in the region in as many days, including one in Burnaby that injured an innocent bystander.

In a statement, union president Brian Sauve asked the provincial government to suspend recruitment of active duty officers "to an inactive potential police service." There is currently no set timeline for Surrey's pending force to take over from the city's RCMP detachment.

"Now is not the time to be removing scarce resources from active service in the Lower Mainland," Sauve said.

The Surrey Police Service is hiring for a number of positions, including constable roles in the Support Services Bureau, Investigations Bureau and Community Policing Bureau, according to the force's website.

It's unclear when those potential hires would begin working for the department. CTV News has reached out to the Surrey Police Service for a response to the RCMP union's comments.

The union has been openly critical of the city's decision to transition away from its current RCMP detachment. Last year, during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Police Federation commissioned a poll that found 83 per cent of Surrey residents didn't think it was a good time to move to a new force.

On Monday, the union also called on the B.C. government to pour additional funding into anti-gang investigations.

"Police services across the Lower Mainland, in particular the RCMP, have been under-resourced for far too long, contributing to this escalating violence," Sauve said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.