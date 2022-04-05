Will B.C. remove the COVID-19 vaccine card? Update with health officials coming

B.C.'s top health officials are holding their first COVID-19 briefing in more than three weeks Tuesday.

There’s a lot on Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix's agenda, including a modelling update, the future of the vaccine passport, and the rollout of another round of booster shots.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1 p.m.

The update comes as the number of hospitalizations rise and a day after a high-profile infection. Premier John Horgan revealed Monday on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Horgan said he only has mild symptoms, but it is concerning considering he just went through cancer treatment.

“He was appreciative and understanding of the fact that his three doses of COVID-19 vaccine were making a real difference in his outcomes at this point,” said Dix when asked about the premier’s condition Monday.

Horgan is part of a seemingly growing group of people contracting the virus.

Dix said COVID-related hospitalizations are rising, at 321 Monday, while ICU numbers continue to dip.

Even so, B.C. health officials dropped the mask mandate last month and may cancel the vaccine card on Friday.

The province is not testing as widely as other parts of the country, so figuring out whether masks are needed is complicated.

“It's hard for us to also say to take personal responsibility when we can't assess it. Based on case number is when the province is not reporting cases,” said Dr. Anna Wolak, a Vancouver family physician.

Wolak says it's wise to wear a mask when people are in close contact, indoors and vaccination rates are low or unknown.

She’d like to see the mask mandate reinstated, especially in schools.

“We're not sure what ventilation is like, it's an indoor crowded area. We don't know the vaccination status of those in the classroom and we know that especially in ages five to 11, the two-dose rate is appalling,” said Wolak.

However, the health minister says no changes to that policy are coming in the near future.

Modelling data, guidance on fourth doses, the vaccine card program, vaccine mandates for health professionals, and the arrival of Novavax vaccine are all expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s briefing, which is happening at 1 p.m.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Bhinder Sajan