The leader of the BC Liberals is calling for a ceasefire between parties as the provincial government works to rebuild public trust in light of bombshell spending allegations at the legislature.

Andrew Wilkinson addressed reporters Thursday for the first time since Speaker Darryl Plecas's 76-page report on alleged "flagrant overspending" by two top officials triggered a wave of public outrage across B.C.

Wilkinson suggested the government can begin to reassure the public by banning all foreign travel that hasn't been previously approved and by starting to post expenses online.

"People have to trust the institutions of government and when it's in doubt like it is today we have to completely clean house," he said.

"It's a grave concern when we see allegations of grossly excessive spending with no justification. People are entitles to be offended by that."

Wilkinson also asked that all parties work together and halt "political sniping" as the government grapples with fallout from the scandal.

"No one in this province benefits from a squabble between political parties about accounting issue in the past," he said.

More to come…