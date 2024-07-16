Wildfires prompt evacuation of First Nation reserve near Spences Bridge, B.C.

The Cook's Ferry Indian Band has issued an evacuation order for its Nicoelton reserve as two wildfires burn north of Spences Bridge, B.C.

The band issued the order Tuesday "in the interest of life and safety," while it also put in place evacuation alerts for three more of its reserves.

The band says in a statement that no other orders or alerts are in place for its reserves within the town of Spences Bridge.

The band says the Teit Creek and Shetland Creek wildfires pose an “imminent danger” to its Nicoelton reserve.

Both fires are under 300 hectares in size, are burning out of control and are within 5.5 to 7.5 kilometres away from Spences Bridge.

It's unclear how many people are affected by the band's evacuation order.

There are more than 150 wildfires active in the province, with clusters in the northeast and the central Interior.

A wildfire that flared up along the Trans-Canada Highway between Chilliwack and Hope, B.C., is now classified as "being held," and isn't expected to spread beyond its boundaries.

The one-hectare blaze had forced the closure of an eastbound lane of the highway on Monday.

The wildfire service says in its latest provincial situation report that hot and dry weather persists, and increasing winds later this week could increase fire activity.

Environment Canada issued new heat warnings on Tuesday for Howe Sound and Whistler in the southwest of the province, bringing the total to more than 20 across B.C. stretching deep into the Interior and up to Terrace in the north.

Heat warnings continue for the Fraser Canyon, Okanagan Valley, Williams Lake, Kootenay Lake, Cranbrook and elsewhere.

The weather office says daytime highs in the mid to high 30s are expected in the Fraser Canyon and Okanagan, while temperatures in the 30s are expected in parts of the southwest.

Nearly 730 firefighting personnel have been deployed across B.C., with crews from Australia and New Zealand expected to arrive on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.