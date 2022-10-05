Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley

Smoky, hazy conditions over the Fraser River on Oct. 4, 2022. (Metro Vancouver/Twitter) Smoky, hazy conditions over the Fraser River on Oct. 4, 2022. (Metro Vancouver/Twitter)

Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds

Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed to The Canadian Press that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.

A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

  • LIVE @ 9 A.M.

    LIVE @ 9 A.M. | Victoria mayoral candidates debate

    Candidates for mayor of Victoria will square off this morning in a live debate. There are eight declared candidates vying for the chair that will be vacated by outgoing mayor Lisa Helps.

  • Do you know this woman?

    London police are hoping the public can help identify a woman in relation to a hate-motivated investigation. Around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police say a woman entered a store in the area of Fanshawe Park Road west and Hyde Park Road and was greeted by an employee.

    London police are looking to identify the woman seen in this photo in relation to a hate-motivated incident in the city. (Source: London police)

  • More campaign signs destroyed in London

    A London mayoral candidate is venting his frustration over burned election signs. Josh Morgan posted to social media late Tuesday night that two of his campaign signs were destroyed by fire.

