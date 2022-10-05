Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley

Wildfire smoke has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of B.C. and officials say conditions might not change until the weather does.

Environment Canada's advisory, in place Wednesday morning, said fires burning southeast of Chilliwack, near Hope and in Washington State led to smoky conditions in the Fraser Valley including in Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope.

Other parts of Metro Vancouver are also impacted, the notice said, though they remain below the threshold for an advisory for now.

"Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather," Environment Canada's notice said.

"Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes."

The wildfire burning in Minnekhada Regional Park might also contribute to the haze.

Outside the Lower Mainland, residents in the opposite corner of the province were also warned to expect smoky skies.

Alerts for B.C.'s Peace River and Fort Nelson regions advised there could be smoke in the area over the next 48 hours.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure," Environment Canada's notices said.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."