Minnekhada Park wildfire still out of control, crews anticipate 'multi-day operation'

The sound of choppers was relentless over Coquitlam, B.C. on Monday, as five helicopters took turns pouring thousands of litres of water every hour on the wildfire burning in Minnekhada Regional Park.

On Saturday morning, a brush fire was reported prompting a closure of the park to all visitors.

As on Monday, it had grown to 12 hectares and was still classified as out of control but firefighters reported it did not grow significantly overnight Sunday, saying and they have slowed its growth.

The fire is described as spotty, stubborn, and burning in steep terrain.

"The wildfire has been burning in very steep, heavy terrain within the regional park. We've encountered falling rocks, falling trees, hollowed out trees that are falling in and around our crews," said Brant Arnold-Smith, emergency operations centre director for Metro Vancouver Regional District.

"Safety of our crews as well as the public is a priority, so we've had to take that strategic consideration with all of our tactical operations on site.

Pilots have been using water from the Pitt River and a hydrant at a nearby lodge.

Smoke is still an issue in parts of Metro Vancouver, but the air quality has improved.

“Just know that there are tinder dry conditions,” said Arnold-Smith. “We’re at a high to extreme fire rating point now, and it does not take a lot to ignite a small brush fire, and have that brush fire grow,” he cautioned.

With no rain in the forecast for at least a week, the operation is expected to take several days.

"With continued dry weather in the area and also in the forecast, the firefighting effort is expected to be a multi-day operation and we will be on site for a number of days to come," Arnold said.

The BC Wildfire Service says it's believed the blaze is human-caused, but the investigation is ongoing.

In an update over the weekend, officials reminded residents that the use of drones over an active wildfire is "strictly prohibited" after one was spotted in the area Saturday night.

"The use of drones impedes operations and puts firefighters and pilots at risk," BC Wildfire Service said in a social media post.