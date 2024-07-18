Wildfire official says B.C. 'on the precipice' after tactical evacuations in Interior

British Columbia officials say the rapid growth of an out-of-control wildfire prompted evacuations in the Thompson-Nicola region last night as the wildfire service braces for what's expected to be a "very challenging" 72 hours.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the Shetland Creek fire grew "quickly and considerably" overnight to span more than 50 square kilometres, and residents had no advance notice ahead of the "tactical evacuations."

Ma was in Kamloops, where she told a news briefing that the situation is "very dynamic" and she couldn't yet confirm the specific number of evacuees.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says its evacuation order spans 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge.

The evacuations come as the director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service says he believes the province is "on the precipice of a very challenging 72 hours" with hot, dry weather, dry lightning and strong winds in the forecast.

Cliff Chapman says the service is focused on aggressively attacking fires as quickly as they can, but conditions are ripe for new starts and rapid growth.

He told the news briefing that he hadn't heard of any structure damage due to the Shetland Creek fire, although it was "threatening" structures.

The evacuation order issued at 10 p.m. last night says residents are to report to the emergency services reception centre at the community hall in nearby Cache Creek.

Cook's Ferry Indian Band has also expanded an evacuation order related to the same fire to include additional reserves along the Thompson River.

The fire was discovered last Friday and merged Wednesday with the smaller Teit Creek fire. The BC Wildfire Service says lightning is the suspected cause.

The blaze is among more than 180 wildfires active across the province on Thursday, with more than 40 per cent burning out of control.

The forecast for Cache Creek, north of the Shetland Creek wildfire, shows a daily high of 40 C on Thursday, 38 C on Friday and 40 C over the weekend.

Environment Canada is maintaining 25 heat warnings throughout B.C., covering Howe Sound and Whistler, the Fraser Canyon, parts of the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay regions, inland sections of the north and central coasts, the northeast corner of the province along with much of the central Interior.

The BC Wildfire Service says a storm brought lightning to the southeast corner of the province on Wednesday, sparking high-elevation fires through the Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones as the hot, dry spell continues.

It says the risk of thunderstorms with dry lightning strikes persists Thursday in the inland reaches of B.C., especially in southern parts of the Cascade Range as well as the Columbias and the Robson Valley area near B.C.'s boundary with Alberta.

Winds are also expected to pick up in the Kamloops fire centre, particularly in the Fraser Canyon, as well as the Cariboo fire centre in central B.C. and the Peace region in the northeast.

The service adds that light showers are forecast for the far northwest, but the rest of the province will remain dry into the weekend.

It says widespread thunderstorms and strong winds are expected Friday and Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.