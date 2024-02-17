Why this helicopter has been circling downtown Vancouver Saturday

The sound of a helicopter echoed through downtown Vancouver on Saturday as the aircraft hauled massive air conditioning parts to the roof of a building.

The city of Vancouver issued a notice on Friday that there would be road closures around Granville and Dunsmuir streets as a result of the flights.

“The operation will make over 15 flights to and from the building,” read the statement. “Weather permitting, each flight will take 10 to 15 minutes to complete and the largest piece of equipment being lifted will weigh about 5,500 pounds.”

Work was anticipated to be complete by 4:30 Saturday, but it’s possible the work to move the industrial-sized cooling units will continue into Sunday.