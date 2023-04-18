Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Sovereign Norris and her partner don't want to have kids.
“Economy wise, nature wise, with everything going on such as pandemics and world issues, I decided that I didn't want to bring a child into this world,” said Norris.
“I have kind of always known that I wanted to (be childfree) ... When I met my partner, he felt the same way.”
Instead, the Vancouver-based couple adopted a guinea pig and are saving up for a dog.
The two are choosing to spend their money on basic expenses and things like travel and dining out, while putting the rest of it aside for investments and savings.
The Generation Z couple is among many Canadians embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
DINKs have more disposable income compared with couples who live together and spend their money on raising children.
In Canada, most estimates peg the average cost of raising a child each year until the age of 18 in the range of $10,000 to $15,000 - a price tag that many young adults can't or simply don't want to bear.
For Norris and her partner, the main draws of the DINK lifestyle are the financial and personal freedom that come along with it.
“In Vancouver, we live downtown, but we can go to a nearby island, we can go to an Airbnb and we can invest and not feel like we're behind in life,” said Norris.
“We in general don't ever want kids because we have just fallen in love with this lifestyle.”
Don Kerr, a demographer who teaches at Kings University College at Western University, said part of the reason people were putting off having kids or forgoing parenthood altogether in the `80s was that more women were entering the workforce in Canada.
And women's participation in the workforce has only increased since then, with more women taking up full-time jobs that require “major time commitment,” he noted, which is likely one of the main factors in people choosing to be childfree or delaying parenthood today.
COVID-19, which “threw us all for a loop,” is also a contributing factor, said Kerr. Canada's fertility rate reached a record low of 1.40 children per woman in 2020, the same year the global pandemic was declared, according to Statistics Canada.
There are other factors likely at play today, Kerr pointed out, such as the cost of housing being out of reach for many, high inflation rates and more people turning to fertility clinics in their late 30s and early 40s.
But underlying all these factors, said Kerr, are the difficulties that many young adults are facing when trying to establish themselves economically in Canada - an issue that's exacerbated by the growing precariousness of work.
“People who are struggling the most economically in my mind are those that are trying to establish themselves in the labour market,” he said.
“And so who are we speaking of? We're talking about young adults leaving high school or college or university, as well as new Canadians.”
Angela Iermieri, a financial planner at Desjardins, said people should view having children like any other project or goal they have in life.
“Get informed and educated on the help you can get, whether it be government help or guidance on how to help you save up to (get) there,” she recommended. For example, she suggested receiving guidance from a financial planner, researching different government supports available to parents like the Canada Child Benefit, figuring out the cost of childcare depending on where you live, as well as determining the income that you'll have if you or your partner go on parental leave.
“There are ways of helping you put that money aside and help guide you through this process, so it shouldn't be a showstopper,” said Iermieri.
As for people who choose to be DINKs, Iermieri recommended having an open conversation about how you and your partner plan to manage your finances.
“Is it according to your income ratio? Are you going to split everything 50/50? Is the partner that has a larger income going to take on a bigger part of the expenses or the savings?” she said.
“It's got to be for today's budget, but also for your long-term goals and plans.”
Norris offered similar advice for those considering the DINK lifestyle.
“It's really important to have transparent talks about what your financial goals are,” she said.
“It's tempting to be like, `Oh, I have all this extra money, I'm just going to go on trips.' Do that, but also budget accordingly.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Vancouver officers involved in beating death should be fired, victim's sister says
The family of a man beaten to death during a confrontation with Vancouver police says the officers involved should lose their jobs, while others should be better trained to respond to people experiencing mental health challenges.
WATCH | Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s dramatic rescue after snowplow accident
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau, Poilievre, Musk and Canadian voters
Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
Ralph Yarl's mom: 'Buckets of tear,' but he's coping well
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
Vancouver Island
-
Dog survives 73 days in Vancouver Island wilderness
A border collie that spent more than two months on the run on Vancouver Island is settling into its new home.
-
'It's been a game changer': Victoria restaurant hoping to save outdoor patio from bylaw
Outdoor patios on city-owned property quickly became a lifeline for many Victoria restaurants throughout the pandemic. They continue to be popular with customers but two don’t currently comply with city bylaws and those restaurants have been told the patios will have to go.
-
Snowfall warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island
A snowfall warning is in effect Tuesday for a section of eastern Vancouver Island. Environment Canada says an unstable airmass is expected to dump heavy snow from Courtenay to Campbell River.
Calgary
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
'He died doing one of his passions': Veteran killed in Calgary's second fatal motorcycle crash of the year
Todd Red Gilman served in the Canadian Armed Forces and is being remembered for his efforts to help other veterans.
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
Edmonton
-
Person bit by Edmonton Valley Zoo snake hospitalized: officials
A woman was hospitalized after being bitten by a snake at Edmonton Valley Zoo Tuesday morning.
-
Stolen car driven into pole in Red Deer, driver arrested: police
A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after a crash in that city over the weekend.
-
LIVE at 12
LIVE at 12 | Alberta to announce police grants for municipalities, Indigenous communities
The Alberta government is announcing grants available to municipalities and Indigenous communities at noon. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront.
-
Gas prices in Ontario to soar to 5-month high Wednesday
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to spike to their highest level since the fall on Wednesday.
-
'Spider Dan' climbed the CN Tower with no rope nearly 40 years ago. Now, he says he'd never do it again
It’s been nearly 40 years since 'Spider Dan' ascended the outside of the CN Tower using nothing but his hands and feet – an accomplishment that, today, he says he'd never attempt again.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.
-
Ryan Reynolds enters Quebec fintech sector buying into Nuvei
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investment portfolio continues to expand and on Monday it bulged into la Belle Province. The producer, actor and entrepreneur announced that he has invested in the fintech company Nuvei Payment Solutions.
-
'Dutch reach' introduced to Quebec driving courses and exams
Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) training courses and exams will now require drivers in the province to understand the 'Dutch reach.' The method of opening a driver's side door is a method of opening a car door so drivers are forced to look behind them and avoid car dooring cyclists.
Winnipeg
-
Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight
Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.
-
Winnipeg police to update Point Douglas human remains investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on an investigation into human remains found in Point Douglas over the weekend.
-
'It was terrible': concerns raised as popular Whiteshell beach to remain partially closed
After a difficult summer last year, some business owners in the Whiteshell are worried more challenges lay ahead as the province says a portion of a popular destination beach will remain closed.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says 5-minute meeting with Trudeau wouldn't have been worth the drive
Premier Scott Moe says he did not meet with Justin Trudeau last week because he was only offered five minutes with the prime minister during a Saskatchewan stop.
-
Saskatoon police investigating house fire
Saskatoon police are investigating after an overnight house fire.
-
Saskatoon woman warning pet owners after her dog eats discarded cannabis
Georgia-Rae Maxwell was walking her 8-month-old chocolate lab Ruhn when he found something that didn’t look quite right.
Regina
-
Colorado Low brings winter conditions back to Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
-
'It is not appropriate': Sask. Gov't apologizes after discovering Platinum Jubilee Medal winner pled guilty to domestic violence
The provincial government is apologizing after discovering that a previous winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal who was nominated by the Ministry of Agriculture pled guilty to a domestic violence charge.
-
Sask. premier says 5-minute meeting with Trudeau wouldn't have been worth the drive
Premier Scott Moe says he did not meet with Justin Trudeau last week because he was only offered five minutes with the prime minister during a Saskatchewan stop.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
London
-
Stolen bus driven into White Oaks Mall construction, arrest made
A London man is facing charges after a London Transit bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade at White Oaks Mall, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
-
Future of 173-year-old Elgin Hall residence to be decided
The future of a 173-year-old pre-confederation home south of Ingersoll may be decided late Tuesday. Southwest Oxford Council will meet to discuss placing a heritage designation on Elgin Hall.
Northern Ontario
-
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
-
This northern Ont. city looking to attract 'white-collar wilderness workers'
Nestled in between two larger northern Ontario centres -- Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie -- the City of Elliot Lake is working on a plan to attract new tourists and workers over the next 18 to 24 months.
Kitchener
-
Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute, one driver dies
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate crashes that happened Monday evening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo, including one that left an 82-year-old dead.
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Two youths arrested for two Cambridge convenience store robberies: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) arrested two youths in relation to two convenience store robberies in Cambridge.