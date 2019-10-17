VANCOUVER - Thursday marks the first anniversary of cannabis legalization, which was a monumental shift in the way country approaches pot.

But legalization does not always equate to more choice.

In Vancouver, where there were dozens of dispensaries prior to Oct. 17, 2018, there are now 12 fully-licensed cannabis shops.

Kiaro is one of the 12 and just opened its doors in August after waiting 11 months to be approved.

Andrew Gordon, senior vice-president with the company, said the province has a thorough process to ensure retailers are able to properly operate.

"Going through the process was tough," Gordon said. "We were lucky that we had operations in Saskatchewan so we could drive revenue during that term while we were going through the process in British Columbia."

Now that Kiaro has been open on Kingsway for the past two months, Gordon said they've been working with the province to address concerns over the sticker shock for consumers and lack of choice.

"Here in British Columbia with central distribution, there's some challenges around affordability. There's some challenges round the quality and variety that we see. We're always in conversation with British Columbia to move that needle forward," he said.

The B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said as more illegal shops are shut down, the black market will shrink.

"This is an evolutionary process … You're seeing enforcement against illegal stores is being stepped up."

Vancouver Police Department media relations officer Sgt. Steve Addison said cannabis legalization has not significantly impacted the force's day-to-day operations.

"The VPD continues to focus its drug enforcement priorities on organized and sophisticated producers and traffickers of harmful drugs such as heron, fentanyl and crack cocaine," he said in a statement.

According to the City of Vancouver, there are five dispensaries still operating illegally and officials have notified the province to deal with enforcement.

Gordon said he's optimistic that once edibles are on shelves, legal retailers will have more leverage to bring customers through the doors.

"We are going to see a huge influx of consumers transitioning into the regulated environment. We work very diligently with our supply chain to make sure affordability is key, that quality is key. And we have the people, purpose and passion to talk about each of the products,” he said.

The city said there are 23 retailers that it has recommended receive provincial licensing. If there are no issues, the city said it will issue business permits to those stores.