A Vancouver-area restaurant will soon be allowed to fly its second flag again, but only after an amendment was made to its sign permit.

Earlier this week, the general manager of an eatery in White Rock, B.C. told CTV News Vancouver staff had been asked to take down a flag hanging outside.

"Our hardworking bylaw officers received a complaint," Carl Johannsen said of the incident. Johannsen is the director of planning and development services for the City of White Rock.

The complaint appeared to be in reference to city bylaw no. 1923, according to the general manager of Primo's Mexican Grill on Marine Drive. The bylaw provides guidelines on permits required for commemorative plaques, cornerstones, and in this case, flags.

McQuade said Monday that staff members at Primo's were told they couldn't have more than one flag at a time, but there is no section of the bylaw governing the maximum number of flags.

It also states that patriotic flags do not require a permit.

There is no messaging about a maximum number of flags.

However, in this case, the Mexican flag the restaurant had up was essentially part of their signage, Johannsen said. And there are permit requirements for some signs.

"We took a further look at the issue and we sat down with Primo's and we worked out an approach where they are going to be able to fly both flags as part of their signage," Johannsen said two days McQuade spoke to CTV.

But it wasn't as simple as hoisting the flag back up. The restaurant's general manager said an amendment had to be made to their permit before they could fly it again.

McQuade said she felt like it was a positive outcome, and that she was told the city would be reviewing the bylaw and several others that affect businesses in the area.

Johannsen also said changes are likely to come in the future.

"In the bigger scheme, our council has identified that we need to do some improvements to our policies and bylaws on the waterfront," he said.

Last year, city staffers were directed to Marine Drive form a task force to look at building design, sign bylaws and other potentially outdated items.

The sign bylaw that contains the flag clause is more than a decade old, he said, and it may be time for an amendment.

"When you walk along Marine Drive you see a lot of local businesses and a lot of really neat and attractive business climate. That's what drives people to White Rock," he said.

"We want to make sure that we have bylaws and policies that support those businesses and help to enhance the overall situation and make sure that there's an ability for people to express themselves."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung and Carly Yoshida-Butryn