

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





The Resort Municipality of Whistler is reminding residents and visitors about wildlife safety now that it’s spring.

With bears coming out of hibernation and geese being in nesting season, the municipality is pushing for more awareness about each animal in order to protect them.

There are nearly 4,000 species in Whistler and the key animals to keep in mind this time of year are bears, geese, salamanders, chorus frogs and Western toads.

“Our wild animals are part of what make this place unique – and our bears in particular are iconic,” said Coun. Arthur DeJong, portfolio lead for environment, in a statement. “By taking responsible action, we can keep our bears and amphibians safe and help manage our high geese population.”

They’re asking the public to be "bear aware" by giving the animals their space and calling the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 if they see one in a residential area.

Another way to make sure there are no human-bear conflicts in Whistler is to manage attractants. When they come out of hibernation, they’re looking for food. The main reason a bear will come too close to a home is because of garbage, recycling and any other food source. Other items like paint cans, sunscreen, toothpaste and Citronella products can also attract bears.

Whistler also says most incidents occur when dog owners don’t have their dog on a leash. If a bear is nearby, make sure to keep a distance of at least 100-metres.

Another important thing to keep in mind this season is how to manage the Canada goose population. Homeowners near lakes and parks in Whistler are asked to report Canadian geese nests and keep away from them.

Their geese management program aims to reduce the resident Canadian geese population to a more sustainable level and reduce large concentrations of geese in heavily used public areas.

As for salamanders, chorus frogs and Western toads—they’re preparing to mate. Whistler is asking the public to protect the delicate species by staying out of wetlands and keeping their pets away.