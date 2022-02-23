'Where the Whitecaps crest': Vancouver stadium featured on 'Jeopardy!'

An instantly recognizable feature of the Vancouver skyline was mentioned on a popular game show this week.

BC Place, the stadium that hosts the city's Major League Soccer Team, was part of a question worth $400 on "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night.

The category was "In the Olympic City," meaning all answers were cities in which the Games have been hosted.

The answer for this particular question was, "BC Place Stadium, where the Whitecaps crest." While it may have stumped some, contestant and episode winner Henry Rozycki got it right away.

"What is Vancouver?" he responded, and went on to win $7,200. In his two-day run on the show, he's racked up US$27,301, and will continue to play Wednesday night.

The question caught the eye of the Vancouver Whitecaps. The team posted on social media, "Great question ('Jeopardy!') Anybody know the answer?"

The message was also shared by those who run the Instagram account for the stadium, who called it the "clue of the night."

It's not the first time Vancouver has been featured on the show. A question about Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogen stumped players back in September, and a misleading question about how long it takes to get from the U.S. border to the city's Stanley Park had residents of the area scratching their heads in July.

And the show isn't the first to feature British Columbia.

About two years ago, a trip to an unlikely location in the province was awarded to a contestant on "The Price is Right."

A player from California won an all-expenses trip from Los Angeles to Prince George, but instead of showcasing the city, CBS showed him a photo of Lake Louise, in Alberta.