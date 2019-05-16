

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help to locate a Maple Ridge woman last seen a week ago.

In a statement issued Thursday, officers asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karen Gorrie to come forward.

Gorrie was last seen May 9, and hasn't been heard from since, Ridge Meadows RCMP said.

She's described as 43, white and 5'11", with long brown hair and a slender build.

Anyone who knows where she is can contact the RCMP at 604-463-6251.