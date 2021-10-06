Where did things go wrong? B.C. advocate's report looks at 800 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care
The deaths of more than 800 residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities in B.C. have been attributed to COVID-19.
The disease took hold in the province in 2020, when relatively little was known about how it spread.
Over the following weeks and months, more was understood about COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus. It quickly became clear that outbreaks in health-care facilities were capable of claiming many lives.
Policies were developed and changed as information spread. Testing became more common, and vaccines were made available to the province's most vulnerable first.
But for many, these updates came too late. And there's still more to be done to prevent further deaths of COVID-19.
A just-published report from the Office of the Seniors Advocate of British Columbia outlines what happened in the province's long-term care system in the first year of the pandemic. Specifically, seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie looked into the contributing factors behind outbreaks between March 2020 and February 2021.
Mackenzie's office looked at more than 100,000 records when completing its investigation, and 365 outbreaks at 210 sites.
In the report, Mackenzie outlined seven recommendations she believes will help save lives.
WHY FOCUS ON SENIORS?
Mackenzie acknowledged the challenges and emotional impact the pandemic has had on everyone. Whether they've had COVID-19 themselves, lost a loved one, lost a job or anything else, she noted people have been making sacrifices to help keep their communities safe.
"While all of us have been affected by this pandemic, it is seniors, particularly those who live in long-term care and assisted living, that have felt the deepest personal impact, since they are disproportionately at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19," Mackenzie wrote in her report, released Wednesday.
She said it's important to remember when looking at her report that this is more than numbers on a page. The review is about people.
FINDINGS IN THE REPORT
Among the findings, Mackenzie said her office noted about 75 per cent of outbreaks were contained to four or fewer cases.
Three-quarters of outbreaks resulted in no deaths at all.
Interestingly, she noted only 45 per cent of B.C.'s long-term care and assisted living facilities are located in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, but 84 per cent of outbreaks were in that region.
The office also found the vast majority of outbreaks were in the second wave of the pandemic: nearly nine in 10.
"We learned of the extraordinary stress and strain on the system," Mackenzie wrote in her report.
"Every site experienced significant increases in overtime and those sites that experienced a large outbreak saw a 178% increase in their overtime in the past year."
Overall, she wrote, the majority of outbreaks in B.C. were contained, and no one died. She attributes this to the "herculean efforts" of devoted staff members, site operators, public health officials and others.
Still, more than 800 people did not survive that first year.
She noted the physical impact as well as the trauma of life in long-term care.
Among the issues that came up were problems with the understanding of how COVID-19 spread. Initially it was believed a person wasn't contagious until they displayed symptoms.
Workers who felt unwell still came to work, though their reasons were "often benevolent" and related to concerns about the overburdened health-care system. Many of these workers were worried about the impact their co-workers and residents.
There were also issues with communication and learning new protocols.
Some noted "conflicting direction" from health authority staff, which was often an issue in places where multiple people were involved in managing the outbreak. Many were not accustomed to "this level of PPE vigilance" brought on by the pandemic.
Others who spoke to Mackenzie's office suggested notification and contact tracing, once someone tested positive, wasn't timely enough.
According to the report, several operators said the process would have been improved by giving them the opportunity to be involved, and by more widespread and frequent testing.
NEXT STEPS
The advocate listed seven recommendations that arose from her investigation:
- Increase paid sick leave for staff;
- Increase the pool of direct care staff;
- Increase the levels of registered nursing staff as a proportion of direct care staff;
- Decrease contracting for direct care services;
- Eliminate shared rooms;
- Increase testing scope, timelines and frequency; and
- Require staff of long-term care to be vaccinated and provide booster shots to residents.
Mackenzie noted the challenges of the pandemic in her report, including the heartache felt by those who lost loved ones.
"However, we also witnessed the tenacity, commitment, and opportunity to use what we have learned… It is clear that British Columbians care deeply about the health and well-being of its oldest citizens. This more than anything gives hope for a better tomorrow."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air passengers and federal public servants must be vaccinated by end of October
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30, the federal government has announced.
NEW | 'I regret it,' Trudeau says of Tofino vacation on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher has been found not guilty in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
Lancet investigation into origin of COVID-19 pandemic shut down over bias risk: BMJ report
The Lancet journal’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has been shut down due to the risk of bias after a team member was found to have ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The British Medical Journal says.
With an outbreak in N.L.'s Bible Belt, officials consider vaccine passports at church
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is considering making it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated to attend church services in person.
Indigenous population in Canada could climb to nearly 3.2 million by 2041: StatCan
The population of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities could rise to nearly 3.2 million by 2041 if high birth rates continue and more people continue self-identifying as Indigenous, according to new projections from Statistics Canada.
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD to pull officers from integrated units to make up for frontline shortfall
The Victoria Police Department says it is pulling its officers from three integrated regional policing units and redeploying them to the city’s patrol division to deal with a shortfall of frontline officers.
-
First Nations Health Authority pushes for booster shots for B.C. Indigenous communities
COVID-19 cases have been climbing in Indigenous communities across B.C., amplifying calls for booster shots from the First Nations Health Authority.
-
Marine advocates demand action by federal government after abandoned boats sink off Vancouver Island
A local marine group says more needs to be done to help remove abandoned boats from the waters off Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Man suffers serious injuries as fire breaks out at Forest Lawn home
Crews battled a house fire in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
-
Man dead after being hit by truck in southwest Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the city's southwest last week has died.
-
'Too little, too late': Critics respond after Alberta reinstates contact tracing in schools
With school-aged children now making up about a quarter of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases, the provincial government is re-implementing some of the health measures it dropped ahead of the school year.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Military begins COVID-19 work at Edmonton hospital as Alberta battles fourth wave
Canadian military nurses will begin work at an Edmonton hospital today to help alleviate pressure on a critical care unit overburdened with COVID-19 patients.
-
'They don't owe me a thing': Iveson defends endorsements as he leaves office
Edmonton’s outgoing mayor is standing firm on his decision to endorse candidates in the upcoming civic election - despite some blowback from others on the ballot.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: sipiwiyiniwak
Five candidates are seeking to represent west Edmonton’s sipiwiyiniwak in this year’s election.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs 476 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 14 more deaths due to the disease.
-
Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in teen student's Algonquin Park drowning
A Toronto teacher has been found not guilty in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
-
Air passengers and federal public servants must be vaccinated by end of October
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30, the federal government has announced.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; half of ICU patients are under 60
Quebec on Wednesday reported 506 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, continuing a trend for the last few days of slightly lower, stable case numbers compared to most of September.
-
Air passengers and federal public servants must be vaccinated by end of October
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30, the federal government has announced.
-
PQ supports health care unions asking for delay in COVID-19 vaccine deadline
The Parti Québécois says it is siding with numerous health care unions in asking the Quebec government to push back the Oct. 15 COVID-19 vaccination deadline.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Booster shots recommended for Manitobans who got AstraZeneca doses, frontline health-care workers
The province has confirmed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are being recommended for frontline health-care workers and Manitobans who have two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
-
Cab driver charged in assault of 19-year-old woman: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 44-year-old cab driver for the alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman.
-
Manitoba records another COVID-19 death Wednesday, 95 new cases
Manitoba added another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,214.
Saskatoon
-
Premier denies Saskatoon mayor's request for gathering size limits to fight COVID-19
The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot.
-
'Come home as soon as you can': Saskatoon family not giving up on finding missing man
In hopes of finding him, Shawn Wiebe's family has been taking his devoted dog for rides in areas where they believe he might be.
-
'They both flipped out': Witness says Saskatoon restaurant worker was assaulted after requesting proof of vaccination
An incident that was sparked when staff at a Saskatoon restaurant asked two customers for proof of vaccination escalated to the point of violence, according to a witness.
Regina
-
Here's what residents should know as Sask. heads into 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
Saskatchewan residents are heading into their second pandemic Thanksgiving and the government has offered some recommendations for weekend gatherings.
-
Air passengers and federal public servants must be vaccinated by end of October
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30, the federal government has announced.
-
10 new COVID-19-related deaths in Sask., 242 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 additional deaths related to the virus.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
N.S. health releases report into Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 outbreak responsible for three deaths
Nova Scotia health officials have released an updated report on the investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Halifax Infirmary this May.
London
-
Accused in attack on London, Ont. Muslim family remanded in custody
Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family, made a brief court appearance Wednesday.
-
MLHU reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
-
Air passengers and federal public servants must be vaccinated by end of October
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30, the federal government has announced.
-
Northern communities among top 10 most expensive for home insurance
Five communities in northern Ontario make up half of the top 10 most expensive areas for home insurance in the province, according to insurance comparison website RatesDotCA.
Kitchener
-
Ontario logs 476 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 14 more deaths due to the disease.
-
PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP
Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
-
Air passengers and federal public servants must be vaccinated by end of October
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30, the federal government has announced.