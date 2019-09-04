North Vancouver resident Peter Raabe was puzzled when he had to pull out his wallet to pay for something his city has an abundance of: air.

One by one, gas stations in his neighbourhood have gotten rid of free air pumps and replaced them with machines that charge $1.50 to pump-up car tires.

"It's $1.50 for five minutes, which is unbelievable," said Raabe. "I've never seen that before."

Raabe acknowledges many gas stations have been charging for years, but with all the money motorists spend on gasoline, he feel oil companies should provide what used to be standard service.

"I think we must be running low on [air] or something or the imports from Turkey haven't gotten here yet," he said with a smile and a little sarcasm. "The service at a service station seems to be disappearing in little bits and pieces."

A long time ago, when you filled-up, service stations used to check your oil, clean all your windows, as well as your front and back lights -- for free.

CTV News reached out to all of the major oil companies for comment, only one responded.

"In order to ensure that our air pumps are top quality, we use a third-party provider (Air-Serv)," said Paul Newmarch of Suncor, which manages Petro-Canada, in a statement. "This charge is to maintain the unit."

Newmarch also said a portion of the proceeds goes towards the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees.