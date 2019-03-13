

CTV Vancouver





The announcement that Canada has closed off airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 passenger jets has left some would-be passengers fretting over the status of their travel plans.

Canadian airlines operate dozens of the affected aircraft, and there were several in the air when federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau issued a safety notice grounding them Wednesday morning.

In response to the announcement, Air Canada assured passengers its cancellation and booking policies are in place "with full fee waiver for affected customers."

"We are working to rebook impacted customers as soon as possible," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We appreciate our customers' patience."

Air Canada has 24 of the jets in its fleet, which the airline said carry between 9,000 and 12,000 customers per day. It warned travellers should expect delays while trying to rebook flights and reaching its call centres.

In the meantime, all passengers are urged to check the status of their flight online before heading to the airport.

WestJet, which has 13 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, said it's also working to rebook affected customers, but noted that 92 per cent of its 162-plane fleet remains in operation.

"Guests can book with confidence knowing that we continue to fly throughout the network with the safety of guests and employees at the forefront," it said. "We are contacting impacted guests to arrange for alternate travel plans."

The Alberta-based airline operates some 35 flights a day using Max aircrafts, and says it is working to swap planes to accommodate as many passengers as possible and minimize delays.

As of Wednesday, WestJet said about 1,000 passengers had been affected, adding that about half of them were moved onto same-day flights. The remainder of delays are expected to be resolved Thursday.

Despite Canada's decision to ground Max 8s and 9s, WestJet said it "remains confident in the safety of its Boeing 737 fleet," but will comply with all of Transport Canada's instruction regarding the aircraft.

To view up-to-date departure information for flights leaving the Vancouver International Airport, click here.