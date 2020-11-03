VANCOUVER -- There was an unusual roadblock through West Vancouver Monday night, as some streets were closed so crews could transport a house loaded onto the back of a truck.

The heritage home, from 2367 Marine Dr., was going to be demolished but will now be set up on a new property off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

Some neighbours gathered on the streets Monday night to watch the structure be transported to Ambleside Pier. Road closures and parking restrictions were in place from 10pm through to 5am Tuesday.

According to the North Shore Heritage Society, the home was built in 1925 and the site will be used to build a duplex.