VANCOUVER -- Several more grocery stores and pharmacies across the Lower Mainland posted COVID-19 exposure warnings over the weekend.

Notices have been posted every day by Loblaws or Sobeys since Friday, after store employees tested positive for the disease.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a notice on Loblaws' website says.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

The latest warnings include:

Thrifty Foods at 15745 Croydon Dr. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Oct. 30; the employee last worked on Oct. 26.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3020 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Oct. 30; the employee last worked on Oct. 25.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Oct. 31; the employee last worked on Oct. 19.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4295 Blackcomb Way in Whistler. A notice was posted on Nov. 1; the employee last worked on Oct. 28.

City Market at 1650 Lonsdale Ave. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 1; the employee last worked on Oct. 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 Scott Rd. in Delta. A notice was posted on Nov. 1; the employee last worked on Oct. 25.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 8180 No. 2 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Nov. 2; the employee last worked on Oct. 23.

"We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," Sobeys says on its website.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

None of those stores were the subject of a public exposure notice from their respective health authority.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue such notices when there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 and they are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

COVID-19 notices are kept on both Sobeys' and Loblaws' websites for two weeks.