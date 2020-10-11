VANCOUVER -- A West Vancouver country club is closed indefinitely because of COVID-19 exposures that took place there earlier this month.

In a statement to its members Saturday, Hollyburn Country Club said it had been ordered by Vancouver Coastal Health's medical health officer to close immediately.

The club closed at 6 p.m. Saturday until further notice.

The statement references another letter from the health authority that was forwarded to club members on Friday. That letter apparently warned of possible exposures to the coronavirus at the club between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6.

"During this closure, we will be doing rigorous cleaning of all club areas and working with (Vancouver Coastal Health) to get more information," the club's statement reads. "As more information becomes available we will be immediately passing it along to the membership."

Anyone who was at the club between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 is advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Oct. 20, and seek testing and self-isolate if they develop any, the club said.

In an FAQ document shared with members, the club says it has not been told how many people have tested positive or what facilities those individuals used.

The club says the health authority will contact members who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus directly.

"If you are not contacted, you are at little or no risk," the club said.