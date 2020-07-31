VANCOUVER -- Another flight through Vancouver has been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

In a tweet posted Thursday, the BCCDC said passengers who flew with Air Canada from Los Angeles to Vancouver on July 23 may have been exposed to COVID-19. The flight number was 575.

Rows 15 to 21 are most at risk of exposure, but because the flight was an international one, everyone who travelled on it is required to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of the virus.

This is the eighth flight to be added to the BCCDC's exposures list since Monday.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a domestic flight. Instead, the BCCDC provides updates on flights with confirmed cases as it becomes aware of them.

A full list of recent exposures can be found on the BCCDC website.