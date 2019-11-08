VANCOUVER - Residents in some parts of the province could see snow up to their knees as a storm blows through northern B.C.

Environment Canada issued two snowfall and two winter storm warnings Friday morning as moisture from a Pacific front is met with cool air from an Arctic front.

One area, along Highway 97's Pine Pass, could see as much as 40 centimetres of snow by the time the storm passes, the weather agency says.

The snow is expected to start Friday afternoon, with the heaviest precipitation expected Friday night and Saturday.

Strong winds may reduce visibility before the snow tapers to flurries Saturday night, the warning for Williston says.

Drivers are warned that travel may be difficult at times, and that they should be prepared for conditions to quickly deteriorate.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings are also in effect for Fort Nelson and the surrounding area, where forecasters expect a total snowfall amount of 20 to 30 centimetres in southern sections including Sikanni Chief.

The North Peace River region will see about 25 centimetres of snow by midnight Saturday, Environment Canada says.

South Peace River is expected to see the most snow, including in Chetwynd and Dawson Creek. However, some sections further south will see significantly less snowfall.

Across the province, inland sections of the North Coast region fall under a rainfall warning prompted by a slow-moving Pacific frontal system.

Rain is expected to become heavy Friday morning and to last into Saturday. Total amounts within 48 hours are estimated at between 70 and 100 milimetres.

