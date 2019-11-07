

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - If it feels like the last two weeks have been unusually dry, that's because they have been.

In fact, they've been record-breakingly so.

Environment Canada posted on its B.C. weather Twitter account Thursday afternoon that Metro Vancouver would officially set a record for the most consecutive days without precipitation ending in November by the end of the day.

New record for #Vancouver! With no chance of rain in today's forecast, we will officially set a record for the longest stretch (13 days and going) of no precipitation ending in November. The previous fall record (12 days) dates back to November 19-30, 1956. #YVR — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 7, 2019

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald predicted that the record would fall in an interview with CTV News Vancouver on Wednesday, but he warned the dry weather was unlikely to stay for too much longer.

"Inevitably, we'll get into the true storm season as we hit mid-November through December and into January," MacDonald said. "We always see active storm patterns throughout that period."

Sure enough, while the record has stretched to 13 days, there's a good possibility it won't make it to a full two weeks.

Environment Canada predicts a sunny start to the day on Friday, but a 70 per cent chance of rain in the evening. Saturday, Sunday and Monday are also likely to see periods of rain, according to the latest forecast.

A return of precipitation would put the Lower Mainland back in line with the rest of British Columbia, where some regions are expecting as much as 40 centimetres of snow over the next few days.

November is usually the wettest month of the year in Vancouver, with an average of 185 millimetres of precipitation falling over the 30 days each year, according to MacDonald.