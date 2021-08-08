VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's wildfire service says showers brought some relief and stalled significant overnight growth at a fire that's forced thousands out of their homes in the southern interior.

But hot and dry conditions are expected to return Monday to challenge crews fighting the White Rock Lake fire burning between Kamloops and Okanagan Lake.

The City of Vernon has rescinded an evacuation alert for most of its roughly 45,000 residents, saying the probability of ember debris causing spot fires was reduced, but “the region remains at high risk” and the situation could rapidly change.

An evacuation alert is still in place for about 700 residents of more than 500 properties in neighbourhoods closer to the eastern banks of Okanagan Lake.

An update posted Sunday by the BC Wildfire Service says there continues to be moderate growth in areas along the fire's north, northeast and southeast flanks, though it adds that fire behaviour has diminished along the entire southern flank.

The service says the eastern flank of the fire that's measured at 557 square kilometres is highly visible to surrounding communities, and in some areas it's burning just 100 to 250 metres from the western banks of Okanagan Lake.

