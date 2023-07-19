'We won’t stop working until we end this crisis': British Columbia mourns 184 people who died in June due to toxic drugs

British Columbia is mourning another 184 people who died due to toxic drugs, as the province releases its latest monthly data on the ongoing overdose crisis.

The deaths recorded in June—about 6.1 each day—brings the total number recorded so far in 2023 to more than 1,200, according to the BC Coroners Service.

It released its monthly summary Wednesday, which shows the death toll in June represents a 17 per cent increase compared to the same month last year and is two per cent higher than the fatalities recorded in May.

In a statement, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe reiterated the role of fentanyl in the crisis, and the urgent need for a safer drug supply.

"Illicit fentanyl continues to drive the crisis, which is causing deaths in large and small municipalities, towns and cities across the province. This health emergency is not confined to one neighbourhood or one demographic. Anyone accessing an illicit substance is at risk of serious harm or death," said LaPointe.

Fentanyl or one of its analogues played a factor in more than 90 per cent of illicit drug deaths recorded in June, the data shows.

The BCCS says stimulants were present in nearly three-quarters of toxicological testing last month, and nearly all unregulated drug deaths involved a mix of toxic drugs.

"As coroners, we speak every day to families who are grieving the loss of a loved one," Lapointe said. "Our agency continues to recommend rapid expansion of a safer drug supply throughout the province to reduce the significant harms associated with the toxic illicit drug market and prevent future deaths."

In 2021, B.C. became the first province in Canada to introduce a safer supply program. The first phase of the policy was expected to take between 18 to 24 months.

The coroners service has found no evidence of prescribed safer supply playing a role in unregulated drug deaths.

WHO IS DYING?

Of those who have died in June, 69 per cent were between the ages of 30 and 59 and 74 per cent were male—numbers consistent with 2023 trends so far.

Last month, three of the deaths were recorded among people who were 18 years old or younger. The highest number of monthly deaths recorded in that age group so far this year, five, happened in March.

According to BCCS, unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in the province for people aged 10 to 59—accounting for more fatalities than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

WHERE ARE THE DEATHS HAPPENING?

The majority of deaths recorded this year, 57 per cent, have happened in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health authorities. Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria are experiencing the highest number of toxic drug fatalities.

More than 80 per cent of people have died while using drugs indoors, with nearly half happening in private residences.

‘THERE IS MORE TO DO’

In her own statement Wednesday, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside urged people to plan ahead before using drugs—regardless of whether it’s a recreational or regular activity.

"You can stay safer by buddying up and downloading the free Lifeguard app, carrying naloxone with you, or visiting one of the many drug-checking sites throughout the province,” said Whiteside.

She echoed Lapointe’s urgency when it comes to finding solutions for the crisis, which was first declared in 2016. Since then, at least 12,509 British Columbians have died due to toxic drugs.

"We know there is more to do, and we won't stop working until we end this crisis,” said Whiteside.

She says work is underway to build an “integrated and seamless system” of mental health and addictions care—including new treatment and recovery programs, early intervention and prevention initiatives.

The latest data on toxic drug deaths comes days after Delta’s police chief penned an open letter criticizing B.C.’s “ineffective” decriminalization policies.

In January, B.C. decriminalized the possession of small amounts of certain drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and cocaine as part of a three-year pilot program.

Chief Neil Dubord highlighted the fact that the province recorded 791 deaths in the first five months of 2023, mirroring the death toll from the same period one year prior.

“The success of B.C.’s decriminalization pilot hinges on a comprehensive system-wide approach, encompassing sustainable funding, evidence-based addiction treatment with prompt accessibility, concurrent mental health crisis intervention and support, and of course, leadership,” Dubord wrote Monday, point to Portugal’s decriminalization model as one B.C. could learn from.