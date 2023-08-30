'We were not going to take any risks': Dozens of firefighters gather in West Kelowna neighbourhood amid shift in weather

West Kelowna residents were put on edge Tuesday as an evacuation alert was expanded and several firefighters arrived in the area in anticipation of potential increased wildfire behaviour brought on by strong winds.

“Yesterday, Aug. 29, the McDougall Creek wildfire threatened our community in a new way,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in an update Wednesday. He explained the transition from warm, stable weather to cooler, wetter days was accompanied by strong winds and low humidity—a recipe for increased fire behaviour.

Thankfully, the weather worked in crews’ favour, with some rain falling overnight, Brolund said. And the fire did not affect any additional homes, according an update from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

“The fire remains in its current position, with less activity overnight. We are grateful for the assistance of our neighbouring fire departments who quickly came when we called and remain as needed,” he said.

On Tuesday, 28 fire apparatus and nearly 125 firefighters from across the Okanagan gathered in Glenrosa and Smith Creek, ready to defend neighbourhoods and address any ember showers. Five fire engines and 21 staff kept guard overnight.

“We were not going to take any risks and instead took decisive action to protect the community,” Brolund continued.

On Wednesday, crews are feeling better about the weather forecast and fire conditions in West Kelowna, but the blaze will be an ongoing threat to the Glenrosa area “for a while to come,” he added.

“For just how long, we cannot predict with active weather. A large amount of wildfire remains just behind our West Kelowna community. The rain last night and in the coming days will help, but it will not put the fire out.”

On Wednesday, an estimated 487 properties in West Kelowna remained on evacuation order, with 21,700 under evacuation alert, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

It could be weeks before everyone can return home, according to the EOC, as neighbourhoods with extensive damage may need to remain under evacuation order until hazards such as downed power lines and dangerous trees are removed, and power is turned back on.

BUS VISITS PLANNED

On Wednesday, the EOC said it is contacting those who lost their homes, or had homes damaged to the point they’re uninhabitable, to schedule escorted bus visits that will let them see the damage first-hand.

“This process is to ensure those that have received devastating news have the privacy, time and space to be the first to see their properties,” it said in an update.

“Bus visits are being offered to allow affected homeowners to access and view their property before issuing further evacuation order and alert rescindments for the broader neighbourhood,” the EOC continued.

It said EOC staff, Mounties and mental health professionals will accompany property owners on the tours.