'We're a boring soccer family': Shocked Surrey, B.C., residents find home riddled with bullets

Shawn Crawford remains shaken to his core days after his family was woken up to gunfire directed at their Surrey, B.C., home in the middle of the night.

Crawford told CTV News everyone in the house was sleeping – his wife, their three children and his 91-year-old mom – when the shots rang out just after midnight Tuesday near 127 Street and 27A Avenue.

He awoke to find the property littered with bullet holes in the walls, windows, the garage doors and a garbage bin.

His message to those responsible: "I don't know who you're looking for, but you got the wrong house."

"We're a boring soccer family," Crawford said, struggling to maintain his composure. "We're the most boring family you'll ever find. Nothing exciting. Soccer on Saturdays."

Fortunately, no one was injured. Crawford said one of the bullets did zip past his dog, who was sleeping in the garage at the time.

"It went right through her food tray," he added.

The incident has left Crawford feeling unsafe in his own home. He told CTV News he's not sure why he or any of his neighbours would have been targeted with gunfire.

"Our neighbours are great. We know everybody around here," Crawford said. "Is that what it's come down to? Just a random house, let's shoot it up and unload all those bullets? I don't even have words."

Surrey RCMP are investigating what happened, but have yet to determine what might have brought the shooter or shooters to the area.

Authorities confirmed Crawford and his family are not known to law enforcement.

The RCMP said investigators have been working to obtain surveillance video in the hopes of identifying a suspect vehicle. Cpl. Vanessa Munn asked anyone with video that can help push the case forward to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.

