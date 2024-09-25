'We need your help': B.C. family pleads for tips 7 years after woman's disappearance

Seven years after Kristina Ward disappeared from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, her family hasn't given up hope that someone knows where she is – and can help bring her home.

Ward's last known sighting was in Surrey on the evening of Sept. 27, 2017, when a surveillance camera captured her walking through a parking lot with a man police have never been able to identify.

Ward's cellphone and bank accounts were used for the last time on the same day.

Kristina Ward was last seen at 104 Avenue and 144 Street in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 27, 2017. (Handout)

On Friday, her loved ones are observing the anniversary of that sighting with a walk beginning at Ward's last known whereabouts, at 144th Street and 104th Avenue. They have invited anyone interested in showing support to the family to attend.

"We have not given up on searching, as we remain hopeful that someone somewhere knows something to bring Kristina back home to us," said Art Ward, the missing woman's father, in a statement released by Langley RCMP Wednesday.

"We need your help by spreading awareness and sharing information about Kristina's disappearance."

The Abbotsford family previously said Ward told her mother she was meeting friends in Langley on the day of her disappearance. She was 20 years old at the time.

Ward would be 27 now, and is described as 5'5" tall, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Her family has issued several pleas for information in the years since Ward went missing, generating a number of leads – but none that have “proven fruitful," Cpl. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a news release.

Authorities asked anyone with information that could potentially help locate Ward to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.