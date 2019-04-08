Vincent Che was last seen in the driveway of his Lynn Valley home on April 2 at around 10 a.m. The missing 60-year-old left his house on foot that morning and did not return.

Investigators with North Vancouver RCMP have been following up on leads during the past six days, including tips of sightings in Lynn Valley, cell phone pings and locations from Che’s past – but so far nothing has led to a confirmed sighting.

On Monday, Che's family issued a public plea for help getting him back.

"We do need our dad to come home. We are very worried and need all the help we can get,” said his son, Ricky Che.

The missing man's memory has been fading with age, but he hasn't been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's, according to his relatives.

Ricky Che explained that his father is in good physical health and would usually go for walks and hikes every day.

"He frequents Lynn headwaters and likes to do the Rice Lake trail," he said.

North Vancouver RCMP and North Shore Rescue have been looking through trails since his disappearance.

"It’s a long time for him to be outside," said Sgt. Peter DeVries with North Vancouver RCMP.

DeVries said RCMP want people in the Lynn Valley area to search their back yards, sheds, and workshops.

"It’s not unusual for people in these situations to be found in work construction sites or abandoned buildings because they know they need shelter," said DeVries.

Che is described as an Asian male, 60 years old, 5'7" tall and 117 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said he was last seen wearing a blue vest, brown shirt, blue jeans and bright neon green shoes,

"Those runners are going to stick out," said DeVries.

Anyone who sees someone matching Vincent Che's description is asked to call 911.